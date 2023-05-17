Phoenix police cite man recorded hitting worker in viral TikTok video

The video posted on TikTok shows a man shouting profanities and hitting a worker. Phoenix police are investigating the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The man who allegedly struck a female construction worker in a viral TikTok video was recently cited for misdemeanor assault, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a worksite near Tatum Boulevard and Deer Valley Drive in north Phoenix.

A video of the incident was posted on TikTok and appears to show a man shouting profanities, yelling at a construction worker, and hitting them. The video's already been viewed over five million times on the social media platform.

Phoenix police said they cited 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn in relation to this incident and detectives will be following up on the matter. Hospelhorn was not booked into jail.

In response to some questions circulating online, the Phoenix Police Department dismissed any notion that officers displayed a lack of action in responding to the incident.

Our statement on misinformation circulating about an assault suspect. pic.twitter.com/hW3NVYMRbF — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 17, 2023

WARNING: The below video contains graphic language

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.