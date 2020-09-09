x
Phoenix Police Chief sits down with Mark Curtis for 1-on-1 discussion

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams is sitting down with 12 News Anchor Mark Curtis Wednesday afternoon for a one-on-one community conversation.

Painful discussions of racial injustice and police brutality have sparked nationwide protests in a year already marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May sparked a furor across the country and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last month has sparked a new round of protests.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, the fatal shooting of Dion Johnson by a DPS trooper and the deaths of James Garcia and Ryan Whitaker after incidents with William’s own officers have led to numerous demonstrations in the city.

Williams has said before that she’s listening to the community and has pledged to make changes in her department.