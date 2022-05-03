Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams announces retirement

“After much prayer and consideration and in consultation with my family and city leadership, I have decided to make a change," Williams said in a tweet.

Chief Jeri Williams of the Phoenix Police Department announced her retirement on Tuesday morning.

Williams, chief of the department since October 2016, said that she will be leaving the department this summer to prioritize family and explore future endeavors.

"There is never a perfect time to transition but the time feels right for me now to step aside," Williams said. "As I make this choice to transition professionally, I am proud to have paved the way for this department to move forward in a positive manner while at the same time opening the door for the next Chief to enter."

The Phoenix Police Department has faced numerous controversies under Williams's tenure.

The Department of Justice is in the midst of investigating the police department on multiple fronts, including the use of deadly force, how police have handled journalists and protesters, and how officers treat homeless people.

Officers at the department in 2018 shot at 44 people and killed 23 of them, leading the nation that year in police shootings of civilians. A year later, Williams announced multiple officers were put on desk duty and faced possible misconduct investigations after an advocacy group published thousands of social media posts by officers in Phoenix and around the country showing racist comments and imagery.

An independent report ordered by Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher also found that the Phoenix Police Department had "no credible evidence" to charge protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in October of 2020 as members of a criminal street gang, and police commanders were aware there was “a lack of merit” to the charges.

Williams, who has been involved in law enforcement for over 33 years, listed numerous points in her career as accomplishments she's proud of, including the implementation of body worn cameras on officers, documenting when an officer points a weapon at a person, and encouraging "less-lethal response to encounters which has prevented some officer-involved shootings."

