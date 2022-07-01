Phoenix police catch shooting suspect after 911 call is made to get them medical help

A resident called 911 to report someone was suffering from a gunshot wound. That person had allegedly shot at Phoenix police officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A suspect accused of engaging in a shootout with Phoenix police officers was found early Friday morning after a local resident called 911 to get them help for a gunshot wound.

Phoenix police say the incident began Thursday at about 11:15 p.m. after receiving calls of a suspicious person near 106th Drive and Colter Street. As officers made contact with a man in that neighborhood, they heard a gunshot in the near vicinity.

Officers saw another man holding a gun and he began firing several rounds in their direction, Phoenix police said.

Officers returned fire at the man before he took off running through the neighborhood. They eventually lost track of the shooter.

A short time later, a local resident called 911 to get help for someone in their home who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the residence and recognized the wounded man as the shooting suspect.

The man's identity has not been released and he's been treated for his injuries, police say.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the shootout.

Very active police scene near 106th Ave and Georgia which is north of Camelback. Avoid the area for your safety. Shots have been fired. pic.twitter.com/yz9dYeEEfC — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 1, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12 News

On your phone:

Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device:

Download 12 News+ to your streaming device

The free 12 News+ app from 12 News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12 News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.