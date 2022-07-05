Woman's body found in Phoenix canal, but few details released by police

Police are investigating the scene and have yet to release any more information.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Police are trying to figure out how a dead body ended up in a Phoenix canal after recovering the body early Tuesday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department has offered little information on the body found in the 32nd Street and McDowell Road canal section, but said the investigation is ongoing.

"It is very early in this investigation, but the victim is believed to be an adult female," investigators said. "Officers are on scene for this incident as well."

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

