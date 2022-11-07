Phoenix police attempting to get man to surrender at local business

Several officers have been positioned outside of a business near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road, trying to get a man to surrender.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are attempting to get a suspect to surrender after they allegedly climbed atop the roof of a local business and caused criminal damage.

Several police officers have been positioned around the business near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road for most of Monday afternoon as they try to negotiate with the suspect.

Police said the man had been on the roof of the business with a knife and allegedly set some items on fire. Officers evacuated the business and have been using less-lethal tools to subdue the man.

Police said they're still giving the man an opportunity to surrender. The scene remains active and citizens are advised to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

