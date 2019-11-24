PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Sunday it has arrested a suspected child abuser who was targeting his victims on city busses.

Police arrested 53-year-old Martin Huerta-Herrera in the case.

They say his first suspected case was in April 2017 near 35th Ave & Thomas when a man seen in the picture below wearing a baseball cap and white shirt attempted to sexually abuse two teenage girls on a city bus.

The department had exhausted all leads at that time and did not make an arrest.

A second crime happened this month when a suspect sexually abused a minor on a bus near 39st Avenue & Camelback Road.

Transit officers pulled the video from the bus and an observant police assistant recognized him as the same suspect from the 2017 case, police said.

Detectives tracked Huerta-Herrera's bus routes and were able to find him and make an arrest.

He faces 2 counts of sexual abuse.