Tiger cub retrieved by Phoenix PD, suspect taken into custody

The 25-year-old suspect was booked into the Maricopa County jail and the tiger was turned over to Game and Fish.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday by Phoenix police for allegedly advertising the sale of a tiger cub on social media.

Carlos Alcaraz was taken into custody after investigators executed a search warrant and rescued a baby tiger that had been advertised online, police said.

Several other animals were located at the residence including baby snapping turtles and a baby American Alligator.

The animals were turned over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Alcaraz was booked into the Maricopa County jail for possession of live wildlife.

This little guy is not the only one earning his stripes.🐯 25yo Carlos Alcaraz was arrested on 1/23 & booked on possession of live wildlife & game and fish violations after advertising the cub on social media. #PHXPD600Patrol negotiated the sale of the cub and served a warrant. pic.twitter.com/e0LDWIMdvr — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 24, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.