Phoenix Police: 65-year-old woman dies after being struck by red-light runner

The driver of a gray sedan ran a red light before colliding with two other cars, officials said.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of 32nd Street and Utopia Road around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a crash, police said.

Police said that a gray sedan was going eastbound when the driver ran a stoplight before hitting two other cars.

The driver of the sedan was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of one of the other cars sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle, identified as 65-year-old Janice Ungerer, was transported in extremely critical condition before she died, police said.

Officials did not give information about whether or not intoxication played a role in the crash.

