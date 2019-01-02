PHOENIX — A 5-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a truck when he ran onto a Phoenix road Thursday evening, police said.

According to police, the boy darted out onto Maryland Avenue near Interstate 17 around 4:30 p.m. Police said the boy came out from between parked cars.

The 71-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained on scene. Police do not believe he was impaired.

The boy, who police initially said was 3 years old, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.