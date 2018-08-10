PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department said the two suspects from Monday's police shooting are now in custody.

Police did not release their names, but they said the man and woman were arrested Tuesday morning.

According to police, the two barricaded themselves in a house near 25th Avenue and Jackson Street.

Police used tear gas and said the woman came out first, while the man came out after negotiations.

The two were wanted yesterday after fleeing from a traffic stop. An officer fired his gun at the two.

The officer suffered minor injuries described as road rash during Monday's incident.

