Phoenix police have released video of a white SUV in the area of a fatal shooting in downtown Phoenix earlier this month.

The vehicle matches the description of a possible suspect vehicle in the shooting deaths of Zachary Walter, 24, and David Bessent, 41.

Walter and Bessent were employees of Jobot Coffee on 3rd Street and Roosevelt Street and were walking home after work early the morning of Oct. 5. Officers responded to a shooting call near 3rd Avenue and Roosevelt, just a few blocks from the coffee shop, around 3:30 a.m.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital and eventually died.

The Phoenix Police Department said the suspect vehicle may be a Dodge Durango.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact Phoenix PD at 602-262-6141 or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

