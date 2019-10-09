PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed after he injured his mother and encounter police officers with a knife and a handgun, police say.

Phoenix Police said officers responded to a call of domestic violence near 43 Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived at the caller’s house, the victim had been taken to the hospital with a deep laceration on her head allegedly caused by her 47-year-old son, Hector Miranda, who allegedly attacked her with a knife, police said.

Police said the caller reported that Miranda was armed.

When officers arrived at the house, police said Miranda walked out of the house with a knife and a handgun.

According to police, Miranda made statements that he intended to force officers into shooting him.

Police said Miranda ignored multiple commands to drop his weapons while approaching one of the officers.

The officer fired his weapon causing Miranda to fall into a seated position, according to police.

Police said Miranda then pointed his handgun to the second officer and the caller, police said, the first officer fire his weapon again causing Miranda to drop his weapons.

According to police, additional officers arrived at the scene to assist. Miranda was taken into custody and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a large knife and a replica handgun were recovered from the scene.

The victim was treated for a cut on her head and released from the hospital the same day.

Police said no officers were injured.

Police didn’t release the name of the officers but stated one of them has been in service for a year and the other officer has been with the department for a year and a half.

Police said the officers had their body cameras on and recording.

This marks the 12th shooting for Phoenix police in 2019 and the 26th in Maricopa County.

