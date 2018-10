An officer was injured in a shooting near 53rd Avenue and McDowell Road Monday morning, according to Phoenix police.

According to police, the incident started as a traffic stop near the Budget Inn int he area. At some point in the encounter, the suspects in the car, a man and a woman, tried to take off. The officer fired his gun.

The officer suffered minor injuries described as road rash, police said.

Police said the suspects are still at large.

