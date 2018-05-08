PHOENIX - A man was found dead near a hiking trail at the Deem Hills Recreational Park in Phoenix Sunday.

The Phoenix Police Department identified the hiker as 47-year-old Kevin Lurito Monday morning.

Rescue teams responded to a report of an unresponsive hiker on the trail near 50th Avenue and Andrea Lane, which is just north of Happy Valley Road, Sunday.

Lurito was found off the trail and was pronounced dead at the scene, Phoenix fire said.

According to police, there were no signs of foul play.

