PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old boy.

Investigators say they responded to a call of a child not breathing at a residence near N. 15th and Grovers avenues around 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Fire personnel took a 2-year-old boy to the hospital.

The child later died at the hospital.

According to police, the child had suspicious injuries and they are investigating.