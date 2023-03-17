Phoenix PD investigating 'shots fired' at Walmart parking lot

Several police officers have been dispatched to the Walmart near 53rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating reports of "shots fired" made Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart near 53rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police have not yet said whether anyone was injured or if any individuals have been detained.

A portion of the parking lot has been blocked off by police tape. Police are still in the midst of investigating the scene.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

