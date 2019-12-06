The Phoenix Police Department is investigating allegations of misconduct made against officers in a June 11 incident near East Roosevelt and North 32nd streets.

A 12-minute cell phone video, posted to the Phoenix PD's Facebook page, shows officers taking two people into custody for what the department says was a shoplifting incident.

Warning: Video contains language that could be offensive

"The Phoenix Police Department takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and for this reason, this incident is currently being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau," the department said in a statement.

The video starts with a man in handcuffs on the ground in a parking lot. He gets picked up by an officer and placed against the side of a patrol vehicle. The officer can then be seen sweeping the legs of the man in handcuffs and he says, "If I tell you to do something, you [expletive] do it."

Another officer then goes up to a red car and opens the door and a woman and two children come out of the vehicle.

Another person offers to take the children from the woman as she is put in handcuffs and in the back of a patrol vehicle.

According to a family spokesperson, the family is pursuing legal action saying an officer used violent unlawful force to detain the father of the children, Dravon Ames, 22. The family also alleges an officer pointed a loaded gun at the mother Aisha Harper, 24, and their two children, ages 4 and 2.

The family's spokesperson says the incident stemmed from the 4-year-old taking a doll from the Family Dollar store. The officers recovered the doll. The store is not pressing charges and the parents were detained but not arrested nor transported to jail.

The family will be represented by former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne, according to the spokesperson.