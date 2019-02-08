PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified a woman fatally shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.

The victim is 41-year-old Gwen Dancil, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Roosevelt Street after multiple gunshots were heard around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say Dancil was found in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at (602) 262-6141 or leave an anonymous tip at 408-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.