Editor's note: The above video aired in June after Timothy Baiardi pleaded not guilty to the assault charge.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says it has fired an officer who was charged with assault after he was seen on surveillance video hitting a handcuffed shoplifting suspect.

Timothy Baiardi had previously been on administrative leave and assigned to his home after the incident at the Walmart near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in December.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed a charge of aggravated assault against Baiardi in May. He pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: Officer charged with assault disciplined for hitting handcuffed suspect before, records show

Phoenix police said because of the appellate process, they cannot say more about Baiardi's termination.