Phoenix police have found a white pickup truck that may be linked to the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl in Phoenix.

Police removed the truck from a home near 59th Avenue just south of Indian School Road Thursday night.

Police did not confirm if the truck belonged to the suspect, but the truck they towed away Thursday night is a white Ford F-150, the same kind of truck seen in a video and photo released by police.

Phoenix PD

Police pointed out damage to the suspect's truck on the driver's side near the back end in a photo. The truck taken from a Phoenix home Thursday had similar damage in that same spot, just above the wheel.

The rims on the truck towed away by police did not match. However, police were seen taking wheels that appeared to match the rims on the suspect's vehicle from the house where the truck was found.

Phoenix Police Department

Phoenix police say the driver of that white truck followed a family home and opened fire on them after what may have been a road-rage incident. Summer Brown, 10, died at a hospital.

