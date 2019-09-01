The baby born to a woman in a vegetative state at Hacienda Healthcare reportedly stopped breathing on the day of his birth, according to Phoenix police.

Officers were called to the facility for the report on Dec. 29 and found the woman, who police believe was raped by a staffer, and the baby, who was "in distress," a Wednesday release said.

RELATED: Physical exam performed on woman in vegetative state 8 months before she gave birth, records show

Both were transported to a nearby hospital and are still recovering at a hospital, police said.

Investigators began their work at the facility that evening, according to Phoenix PD.

“We are looking first to find out who is responsible for this and follow our investigation wherever it takes us," said Phoenix PD spokesperson Sgt. Tommy Thompson at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Thompson said investigators have served search warrants for medical records at Hacienda Healthcare and obtained DNA swabs via court order in the case. He said he does not know if there is any surveillance video available to police from inside the Hacienda Healthcare facility.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

READ: Phoenix police serve search warrant for DNA of male Hacienda Healthcare employees

Police have taken steps to protect those who are still at the facility in the event that the culprit is still working there.

Thompson said this will be a long-term investigation and the Phoenix Police Department is casting a very wide net in the search.

“At this point, I don’t know that anyone has been ruled out,” he said.

While police have received DNA from people connected to the case, they have not yet tested it, Thompson said. That process will lengthen the investigation.

Hacienda Healthcare's CEO resigned Monday in light of the situation.

A lawyer for the mother's family said the baby was born into a loving family and will be well cared for but that the family is "outraged, traumatized and in shock by the abuse and neglect of their daughter at Hacienda Healthcare."

Police have been in the area because, in addition to the investigation, there have been threats against Hacienda Healthcare in response to the case.

Do you have information on this case? Reach out to us.

12 News