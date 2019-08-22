Phoenix police say two men who kidnapped a woman were taken into custody overnight.

The vehicle the two men were in was stopped just south of Loop 202 on Dobson Road. Police at the scene told 12 News the vehicle was stopped using a nylon grappler, which wrapped around the vehicle's tires.

According to police at the scene, the two men ran to a nearby parking lot where they were taken into custody. A weapon was found near the car and the woman was near the car when police arrived at the scene.

Police did not say where the incident started but are calling it a kidnapping.

