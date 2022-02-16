Phoenix paying $3M settlement for fatal fire truck crash

In 2019, a Phoenix fire truck collided with a vehicle carrying two adults and an infant near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. All three passengers died.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The Phoenix City Council has approved paying $3 million to the family of a 19-year-old woman killed in 2019 after her car was hit by a fire truck.

Dariana Serrano, Kenneth Collins, and their 3-month-old son died on April 7, 2019 after their truck collided with a Phoenix fire truck that was responding to an emergency near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

According to police, Collins, who was driving the pickup truck eastbound, turned through an intersection in front of a fire truck heading westbound.

The collision caused the fire truck to turn over on its side.

Serrano's mother filed a $25-million claim against the city a few months after the crash.

In the claim, she alleged the fire truck was traveling at "an unreasonably high rate of speed" before entering the intersection.

Police have previously said the fire engine was running its sirens and lights before the crash.

The council voted Wednesday to resolve the family's claim by paying a settlement of $3 million.

