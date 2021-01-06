Phoenix police officer, other driver killed in vehicle collision overnight

Department Chief Jeri Williams said the officer was 27-years-old.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Police Department officer was killed in a vehicle collision overnight, department Chief Jeri Williams said in a press conference.

The officer was identified as 27-year-old Ginarro New, the department said. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway on May 31.

The crash happened due to a black car running a red light and hitting the officer's vehicle with New inside, the department said. The driver in the other vehicle was also reported dead.

The department has not yet released the identity of the other driver involved in the crash.

The officer was transported to a local hospital after the crash, police said. A procession of other officers was held to escort the officer's body from the hospital to the medical examiner's office after the officer was pronounced dead.

The officer had served with the department at the Black Mountian precinct since July 2019, Chief Williams said.

An investigation is being launched into the crash, police said. Speed appears to be a factor in the cash.

