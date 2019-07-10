Multiple Phoenix officers were treated at a hospital as a precaution after they were exposed to smoke while taking a woman into custody, police said Sunday.

Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said Sunday as many as three officers were being treated as a precaution at the hospital.

The officers were responding to a woman who was suspected of aggravated assault when she "caused some sort of unknown items or substance to ignite" while barricading herself inside a room near 31st and Campbell avenues.

The woman was also exposed to the smoke and was being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Lewis said officers received a call around 6 p.m. that the woman had allegedly threatened someone in the home with a knife, but no one was injured.

The woman was in the room refusing to exit for about 30 minutes before coming out, he added.

There were no other injuries reported.

It was not immediately known what the smoke was or whether the woman would be booked on charges.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.