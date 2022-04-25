'This is our hope': Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan takes first trip outside hospital after being shot 8 times

For the first time since being injured, Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan took a trip off hospital campus.

It's been 129 days since Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan and his family's lives were changed. On Dec. 14, 2021, Moldovan was shot eight times while on duty.

On the 129th day since the shooting, Moldovan had a huge milestone in his rehabilitation.

Moldovan was able to leave the medical facility where he's been receiving rehabilitation care for the first time on Saturday.

In a video posted to an Instagram page dedicated to his recovery, Moldovan left the hospital campus for the first time for a trip to Cabela's, an outdoor retail store.

"This is our hope. For even a few hours, it let us step away from feeling like a patient," the Instagram post read. "This was a blessing and miracle greater than we could’ve imagined. I didn’t think we’d get off the campus prior to discharge, but God has the final say."

Navigating in an electric wheelchair, everything from transportation to getting around the store went well, according to the post.

"Oh the joy he had, that it was actually happening," the post read.

To stay up to date on Moldovan's journey, follow @prayfortylerm on Instagram and “Pray for Tyler #11118” Facebook page.

Moldovan was released from the hospital he was initially taken to on Jan. 24 and moved to an undisclosed medical facility where he's received rehabilitation for injuries sustained in the line of duty.

The extent of Moldovan's injuries are unclear but Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Ann Justus said his injuries were initially described as, 'not survivable,' and while he's made progress, his injuries are 'life-altering.'

Moldovan and other officers were called to a neighborhood near 19th Avenue, south of Camelback Road for reports of vehicles driving erratically and doing donuts after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14.

While investigating, patrol officers located a car matching the description of one of the vehicles parked at an apartment complex. As officers searched the surrounding areas, police said Moldovan found 24-year-old Essa Williams hiding behind a short wall of a covered apartment patio.

Moldovan gave Williams commands to exit the patio, when the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting, striking the officer multiple times, investigators said. The interaction allegedly lasted seconds.

Williams, 24, is now facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder after detectives said he shot Moldovan multiple times.

