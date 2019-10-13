An officer was involved in a car accident in Phoenix on Saturday night and suffered minor injuries, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department said the officer and another driver were involved in an accident at 39th and Northern avenues.

Both the officer and the driver had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m.

It was not immediately known what caused the accident.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.