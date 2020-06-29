Commander Greg Carnicle was shot and killed while helping two officers respond to a domestic violence incident involving roommates on March 29.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer who was shot and killed back in March will be given another memorial service on Tuesday after one was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carnicle's final memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The memorial service will be hosted at Christ's Church of the Valley near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Peoria.

The service will be livestreamed. You can catch the full ceremony live on the department's Facebook page.

He was given a religious funeral service in April, but Phoenix Police spokesman Dan Wilson said Tuesday's ceremony will be a "larger, more traditional tribute complete with honor guard ceremonies, riderless horse and the last call."

The suspect in Carnicle's shooting, 22-year-old Jacob Emry Mcilveen, was being evicted and refused to come downstairs before firing on the officers.

Mcilveen was pronounced dead on scene after barricading himself in the house for several hours after the shooting.

Two other officers who were injured in the shooting, Alicia Hubert and Marissa Dowhan, were later released from the hospital.

Carnicle was just months away from retiring when he was killed.