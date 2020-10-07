Phoenix officer injured in crash on Interstate 17

The officer was off-duty and was working within the construction zone.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 early Friday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred on the southbound lanes of the highway in the area of Pinnacle Peak and Happy Valley roads.

One of those vehicles involved was reportedly a Phoenix police officer, DPS officials said.

The officer was off-duty and was working within the construction zone.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Another driver is in custody and impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.