Phoenix officer honors fellow officer shot, critically injured in the line of duty

Officer Kayla Conroy ran a 5K to honor her “brother” Tyler Moldovan after he was shot in the line of duty last week.

A Phoenix police officer paid tribute to her fellow officer this past weekend as he continues to fight for his life.

Officer Kayla Conroy ran a 5K in uniform to honor her “brother” Tyler Moldovan after he was shot in the line of duty last week.

Essa Williams, 24, is suspected of shooting Moldovan multiple times while officers responded to reports of vehicles driving erratically at a Phoenix apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Officer Moldovan, who is married, graduated from the police academy in March, police said.

Officials said Officer Moldovan is on life support as he fights to recover.

If you would like to help Moldovan’s family, you can donate here.

