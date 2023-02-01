Phoenix officer given Narcan after interaction at traffic stop

The officer is awake and speaking after being taken to the hospital, officials said.

PHOENIX — An officer is recovering Wednesday afternoon after needing Narcan during a traffic stop.

Two Phoenix police officers were conducting a traffic stop near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street when one of the officers had a reaction from smoke coming from the pulled-over vehicle, police said.

According to Phoenix PD, the officer was given Narcan and taken to a nearby hospital. The officer is now awake and reportedly speaking to medical staff.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle are in custody.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as it becomes available.

