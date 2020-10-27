Member of Phoenix Police Department accused of threatening Mayor Gallego

PHOENIX — A member of the Phoenix Police Department has been accused of making a threat against Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.
The threat came within the last two weeks, according to a spokesperson from the mayor's office.
"The Mayor’s office is aware of a credible threat made by a member of the Phoenix Police Department to harm the Mayor," Mayor Gallego's Office said in a press release. "We are also aware an investigation is underway. Additional police protection has been provided to the Mayor."
The office said they had no further comment at this time. The nature of the threat or how it was made was not made clear to the public.