Member of Phoenix Police Department accused of threatening Mayor Gallego

The nature of the threat or how it was made was not made clear to the public.

PHOENIX — A member of the Phoenix Police Department has been accused of making a threat against Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The threat came within the last two weeks, according to a spokesperson from the mayor's office.

"The Mayor’s office is aware of a credible threat made by a member of the Phoenix Police Department to harm the Mayor," Mayor Gallego's Office said in a press release. "We are also aware an investigation is underway. Additional police protection has been provided to the Mayor."