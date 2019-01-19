PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix will offer financial assistance with water bills for federal workers affected by the government shutdown, now in its 27th day.

The funds will come from Phoenix’s Human Services Department, which typically helps low-income households with a variety of social services. However, Phoenix is temporarily waiving the low-income requirement for residents affected by the government shutdown.

Eligible households can call the nearest Phoenix Family Services Center starting next week to make an appointment for assistance, the city says.

At least one member of the household must be a federal employee affected by the shutdown and provide a government ID and/or paystub to qualify for assistance.

The city says assistance will be offered through the shutdown and for two months following the reopening of the government.

You can find your nearest Family Services Center here.