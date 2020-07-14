Phoenix nonprofit pleads for water donations

"We are actively thinking about how to keep people alive through this," Andre House wrote, asking for urgent donations of water to help people living in encampments.

PHOENIX — Another day of extreme heat gripped the Valley of the Sun Monday.

Andre House of Arizona, a Catholic nonprofit organization, posted an urgent request on Facebook.

The group asked for water donations to help people experiencing homelessness in Arizona, where temperatures hit 116 degrees Sunday, 114 degrees Monday and was expected to near 110 degrees Tuesday.

"We are actively thinking about how to keep people alive through this heat wave and this pandemic and we need to take water to the places people are staying - in the various encampments throughout our area," the post on Facebook read Monday.

The post and comments said water could be dropped off or shipped to Andre House at 213 S 11th Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85007. They also accept monetary donations at AndreHouse.org.

Later Monday, Andre House said they had delivered 12 cases of water to people and thanked people for their donations to date.

Andre House urged the public to speak up for shelter for everyone.

Maricopa County Public Health tracks the number of people who died as a result of heat or from related causes. In the weekly report through July 4, three people had died of heat, one person died of heat-related causes, and the deaths of 48 other people were under investigation since April 26.

In 2019, three people died of heat or heat-related illnesses, according to Maricopa County Public Health.