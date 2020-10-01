It was the last thing Jerry Ketelhut expected to see when he opened the storage crate: Nothing.

The dozens of specialty bikes that resided in the steel shipping container were gone.

Ketelhut’s organization, Daring Adventures, supplies the handcycles, recumbent bicycles and trikes that people with disabilities rely on to enjoy the outdoors.

Volunteers team with people with physical limitations to ride the 35 miles of bike trails around Phoenix.

Not only does Daring Adventures have its regulars, Barrow Neurological center also partners with the organization for physical therapy for some of its patients.

But now the entire program is now in jeopardy.

Picture provided by Daring Adventures showing the storage of its specialty bicycles that were stolen from the non-profit Jan. 4, 2020.

Courtesy of Daring Adventures

In the early morning hours of Jan. 4, at least one person broke into the metal storage container that Daring Adventures uses to store its bikes and stole as many as they could.

Around 9:00 a.m. that Saturday morning, a City of Phoenix staff member, performing a routine check of the park where Daring Adventures stores their bikes, found the container open, with a lock laying on the ground.

“I opened up the door and can pretty much see we were all cleaned out," Ketelhut, the executive director of Daring Adventures, said.

“We had to stop the whole program and now everybody is suffering because of it.”

Without bikes, Daring Adventures -- at least its cycling program -- is grounded.

Second theft in matter of months

In November 2019, nine standard bikes were stolen from the shipping container the Daring Adventures uses.

But that theft wasn’t as devastating as the latest.

Volunteers use the standard bikes to ride along with the participants. It was a problem the nonprofit was able to work around.

Ketelhut took measures to create a safer environment to store the bikes. He upgraded the locks and reinforced the container doors.

The park where the container is located is the ideal location to run the program.

In 1990, Daring Adventures operated as River of Dreams, a City of Phoenix Recreation program for the disabled.

When the city cut funding for the program in 2011, Daring Adventures was born. They were able to maintain their location at Rose Mofford Sports Complex, where the city’s 35 miles of bike paths conflux.

Now what?

“It’s devastating,” Ketelhut said. “Especially to happen twice. So now we are not able to continue with the cycling program because we don’t have enough cycles - or the right type of cycles - for the participants who are currently in the program.”

Daring Adventures will have to suspend the cycling program -- temporarily, they hope.

Even if the bikes are replaced or returned, a new storage solution must be found.

“You know, it’s going to be difficult to get these cycles replaced, but more so how are we going to protect them moving forward?”

Jerry Ketelhut opens the storage container that held the specialty bicycles that Daring Adventures uses to provide recreation for those with physical disabilities, Jan 9, 2020.

Chris Latella

Daring Adventures host other adventures for those with disabilities, such as hiking trips, kayaking trips and sled hockey games. But the cycling program was the backbone of the program.

Anyone who might have any information on this crime is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.