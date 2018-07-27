PHOENIX - Thursday night marked the deadline for the Department of Homeland Security to reunite migrant children with their parents after they were separated at the southern border.

Thursday morning, 12 News spoke with several families minutes after they arrived at the Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest office.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told staff there to prepare to take in reunited families through the weekend.

One 60-year-old migrant from Guatemala, who wanted to remain anonymous, remembered feeling like he could faint, even die, when he looked back at the last two heart-wrenching months he spent apart from his teenage daughter.

The father and daughter were headed to New Jersey to be with his son. They said they didn’t expect what they heard at the U.S.-Mexico border following the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration.

“That my daughter would be separated from me and then I would have to be deported” the migrant said.

He was one of 1,600 parents the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said was eligible to be reunited with their children.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The President and CEO of Lutheran Immigration Services of the Southwest, Connie Phillips, said ICE reached out to Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services to take in these families following reunification.

“… and they contacted us because they had been approached by ICE about helping with this effort,” Phillips said.

LSS staff said they had taken in about a 175 families as of Thursday afternoon.

The nonprofit’s Regional Director of Children and Family Services, Caren Barriento, was one of many employees working long hours to ensure the newcomers were treated with dignity.

“These parents and children have a look of no trust, fear, lost. The child looks at us like, ‘Are you taking my parents from me,”’ Barriento said.

Instead, staff here set up families with supplies, a hotel room and transportation to continue their journeys to their intended destinations—most going to be with relatives throughout the nation.

“This effort is completely privately funded. There is no government money in this project,” Phillips said.

LSS told 12 News a van arrived Thursday afternoon filled with families reunited earlier that day.

“I prayed, asked God that one way or another, the moment would get here when we were together again,” the migrant said.

This migrant’s prayers were finally answered Monday. As for his dreams of economic opportunity in the U.S., he said there was no way he would’ve made the journey had he known the reality.

“There’s no way I would’ve done it,” the Guatemalan man said.

12 News also spoke with a father who turned down an interview. The man from Guatemala couldn’t stop crying as our reporter spoke with his 8- and 11-year-old sons about their journeys.

LSS asked anyone wanting to donate to their efforts to visit their website for more information.

WATCH: Families are being reunited at the border. Here's how it all began.

© 2018 KPNX