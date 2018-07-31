PHOENIX - A north Phoenix neighborhood is cleaning up after about 10 large trees toppled over during Monday night's severe monsoon storms. Some of the trees blocked streets and others driveways.

Early Tuesday morning, drivers had trouble getting out of the neighborhood because a couple of the streets were impassable. A few of the trees were completely uprooted and others were snapped at the base.

The neighborhood HOA president tells 12 News thankfully no one was hurt. One of the large trees was uprooted from a backyard and it fell over onto a home. The damage to the roof of the home was minimal, but the patio was ripped from the ground.

Neighbors say the neighborhood was built in the 1980s and the trees had been growing ever since. Early Tuesday, tree services were cleaning the mess and neighbors were out surveying the damage. They say it's all private property, so insurance should cover the damages.

Phoenix police says they received about 500 calls regarding trees down overnight, which they say is pretty standard during a storm like this.

National Weather Service wind reports show speeds around 50 mph Monday night. Maricopa County rain gauges recorded about 0.3" of rain.

