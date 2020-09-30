Joe Biden invited Phoenix native to Cleveland Debate

A Phoenix native is one of Joe Biden’s guests at tonight’s first presidential debate. The woman is bringing attention to her father who died of COVID-19 this summer.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Phoenix native is one of Joe Biden’s guests at Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

The woman is bringing attention to her father who died of COVID-19 this summer. Kristine is one of three people invited by Biden. The other two guests are from Cleveland. One is a small business owner, and the other is a healthcare worker.

It’s been nearly four months since Kristen Urquiza’s Father, Mark Anthony Urquiza passed away.

“I just miss hearing his voice on the other side of the phone, he always had something funny to say,” says Urquiza.

Mark Anthony died in June due to COVID-19. He was 65 years old. Urquiza says her Father didn’t take coronavirus seriously because he was following the President’s lead. She says her father told her, “I hear what you’re saying, but why would the President or the Governor say it’s safe when it’s not safe.”

Ever since then, Kristen has been calling out the Trump administration and Gov.Ducey for their handling of COVID-19. On Tuesday night, she will be watching the first presidential debate in Cleveland as Joe Biden’s guest.

“I look forward to the entire agenda, but I of course have a particular interest in the section around COVID,” says Urquiza.

Her main concern is how the future president will handle COVID-19.

“I am favor of any data-driven response to the pandemic,” says Urquiza.

Kristen believes the person that wins the election will determine the future of the pandemic.