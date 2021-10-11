x
Phoenix mother arrested after two missing daughters are found

Ashleigh Williams, 40, was arrested on two counts of child abuse after her children were found safe Sunday afternoon, Phoenix police said.
PHOENIX — The mother of two young girls who were reported missing for several hours Saturday evening has been arrested, police said. 

Detectives from the Phoenix Police Department arrested 40-year-old Ashleigh Williams on two counts of child abuse after she reported her 4-year-old and 3-year-old missing from their apartment.

The girls were found Sunday afternoon after Williams said she last saw them in her apartment in the area of 16th and Missouri avenues around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials did not release where the girls were found or how they were able to get away from their mother for several hours. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

