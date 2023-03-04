'If somebody had stayed, she could possibly still be here': Mother of 3 dead after being struck by multiple cars

The crash happened on March 17 near 51st Ave. and Thomas Rd. No arrests have been made.

PHOENIX — Alexis Serna was crossing a Phoenix road when multiple cars ran her over.

She was left for dead. The mother of three died days later.

“Nobody stayed, if somebody had stayed, she could possibly still be here,” said Candace Serna, one of Alexis’ six siblings.

On March 17, the 28-year-old was walking to her sister’s apartment around 5:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road when she was struck, by two, possibly three vehicles, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The mother of three was rushed to the hospital, but her injuries were too severe. She was declared dead days later.

“I felt a little lost because we literally all talked in the morning,” the victim’s sister said. “She was here, and she told us she was pregnant.”

Candace Serna said her sister usually walked to her apartment to help care for her dog as she left for work in the early morning hours.

It wasn’t until 3 p.m. that she got a call from a detective that she learned of the crash.

“We couldn’t believe it,” the sister said. “She is a young lady, a young mother. She’s already fought her whole life. She shouldn’t have to fight for justice, too.”

Alexis Serna was found in the middle of the road, according to police. The drivers that hit her left the scene. They did not describe the cars involved.

“She’s a flower child. She’s a free spirit. She’s very helping, always lending a hand,” the sister said.

Alexis Serna helped others even after death. Her family donated her organs.

Doctors and nurses lined up for her ‘honor walk’ as she was wheeled to the operating room when the donation was made.

“Her heart went to a lady in Utah,” Candance Serna said. “Her two kidneys went to two different people, a man, and a woman, here in Arizona. She saved three lives after she passed.”

Two weeks after the crash, no one has been arrested in the case. The family hopes with the community’s help, they can close the case.

“I just wish somebody would come forward,” the sister said. “Even the people who, if it was an accident, who hit her. Just speak up.”

You can donate here if you would like to help with funeral expenses.

