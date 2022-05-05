Valley mom killed in drive-by shooting, suspect at large

Investigators said Martha Alejo was standing in line waiting for food with her pre-teen son when the shooting took place Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help locating a person who shot and killed a 32-year-old woman in Phoenix Wednesday night.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the area of 7th Avenue and Pima Road about a person shot at around 8 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found Martha A. Alejo suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators said Alejo was standing in line waiting for food with her pre-teen son when the shooting took place. Several others were also standing in line, but were not injured, police said.

Witnesses told police a car stopped in front of the business and started firing shots at the people in line. The car then took off southbound on 7th Avenue. The suspects remain on the loose. Detectives do not believe Alejo was the intended target.

“We know that violent crime in our city has been on the rise. No one should have to worry about being shot as they stand in line for food. And no child should have to see their mother gunned down for no reason,” said Commander Warren Brewer, head of Phoenix Police Department’s Violent Crimes Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed



