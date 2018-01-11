A Phoenix mother allegedly smothered her baby three different times and almost fatally on the third time in a hospital before hospital staff revived the baby, court documents say.

Emily Morissette, 21, was arrested Oct. 25 after admitting to Phoenix Police that she smothered her baby on three separate occasions.

The incidents happened between July 23 and July 27 when Morissette caused the 2-month-old boy to stop breathing by putting her hand over his mouth until he stopped, according to court documents.

The first two incidents occurred at her home and Morissette used CPR to revive the baby and called 911.

The third time, Morrisette was in the hospital with the baby and once again smothered him. She pulled the emergency cord and the baby was saved by hospital staff.

On Oct. 25, Morissette was questioned by police and admitted she placed her hand over the baby's mouth until he stopped breathing. She said she knew he wasn't breathing because he turned pale and blue.

Morissette was arrested and booked into jail on one count of child abuse and being held on a $100,000 bond.