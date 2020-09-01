PHOENIX — A Maricopa County grand jury charged a Catholic priest on Wednesday who is accused of sexually abusing two boys under the age of 15 between 2003 and 2007.

John "Jack" Dallas Spaulding, 74, was charged with six counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of molestation of a child.

Spaulding was a priest at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Phoenix and St. Tim's Catholic Church in Mesa when the alleged crimes took place.

