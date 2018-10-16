Phoenix mayoral candidate Daniel Valenzuela stepped in to help when a pedestrian was hit by a pick-up truck in Phoenix near Northern and 35th avenues Monday night, police said.

Phoenix police spokesperson Tommy Thompson said a 77-year-old woman was driving a 1993 Chevy pick-up westbound on Northern Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. when she collided with a pedestrian crossing mid-block.

Another pick-up headed eastbound stopped when the driver saw the pedestrian in the roadway, after which this pick-up was rear-ended by a smaller car, Thompson said.

No injuries were reported in the second collision.

The driver of the second pick-up truck nevertheless got out and administered first aid and CPR to the pedestrian hurt in the first collision before medics arrived, according to police.

That second driver turned out to be Daniel Valenzuela, a former Phoenix City Council member and Glendale firefighter running for Phoenix mayor.

The pedestrian was later taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The drivers of all vehicles involved remained on scene, police said.

Thompson said the crash is under investigation, but it is not believed impairment was involved.

