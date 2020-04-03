PHOENIX — Mayor Kate Gallego is seeking backing from the full City Council for a comprehensive study of what she says is a crisis involving the homeless in the nation's fifth largest city.

Phoenix is the latest U.S. city to look for new answers to the age-old problem of how to ensure sufficient shelter for people without permanent homes.

The council is considering Gallego's request Wednesday.

Gallego says she will tentatively support adding 500 beds to the massive Central Arizona Shelter Services, where hundreds of people without homes already congregate downtown.

But she says long term she prefers a scattering of smaller shelters around the greater Phoenix area.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego takes questions from the news media at City Hall after announcing plans Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Phoenix, to seek a more regional response to the intertwined problems of homelessness and lack of affordable housing. Gallego said more money and longer term solutions are needed to tackle what she said is "a crisis situation." City Councilwoman Debra Stark stands at the mayor's right, with city staff on left. (AP Photo/Anita Snow)

AP

