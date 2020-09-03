PHOENIX —

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says on this weekend’s “Sunday Square Off” that she supports adding beds for the growing number of homeless people on Valley streets.

But she’s also calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to play a leadership role and other Valley communities to help take the load off Phoenix.

For more than two decades, the Human Services Campus on Washington St. - halfway between City Hall and the State Capitol - has been home to the largest community of homeless people in Arizona.

In recent years, it’s become a homeless encampment, with tents lining sidewalks near buildings that provide shelter and services.

At the same time, homeless encampments have sprung up all over the Valley.

Last week, the Phoenix City Council asked city staff to come up with a plan by June 1 to deal with the spike in homelessness.

