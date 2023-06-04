Gallego votes to reject delay on mobile home evictions

The Phoenix City Council has denied last-ditch efforts by some mobile home residents to extend the deadline for them to be evicted.

PHOENIX — It’s a done deal. The Phoenix City Council has denied last-ditch efforts by some mobile home residents to extend the deadline for them to be evicted.

The residents of three mobile home parks in three Phoenix neighborhoods have until June 30 to leave after landlords announced plans to redevelop the properties.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, city staff reiterated to the council they are legally prohibited from placing a moratorium on construction for land development.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined the majority in the 5-4 vote to dismiss a motion that would have delayed the eviction for the purpose of a study.

“We want to help folks, but we can’t do that by stunts,” Gallego said Wednesday night. “We have to do real policy vetted by lawyers that is going to stand up to scrutiny. That is the moral thing to do.”

In the case of one property, which is owned by Grand Canyon University, tenants were notified several years ago the land would eventually be developed for the purpose of student housing. A university spokesperson said that the university has taken several steps to assist tenants with moving out.

The three communities set to close on June 30 are located near the intersections of 16th Street and Osborn Road, 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road, and 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The city council has made available $2.5 million for emergency funds to assist displaced residents. However, the city is still exploring how the money can be legally utilized.

State lawmakers and the governor recently passed a law that increases state aid for those displaced from mobile homes. The previous amount was around $2,000. It is now $5,000.

