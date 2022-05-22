Phoenix man shot and killed by neighbor after argument

When officers got to the scene, they found 33-year-old Nicasio Yzagere inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after Phoenix police say he was shot by his neighbor Sunday morning during an argument over noise.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Ocotillo Road and Black Canyon Highway around 11:30 a.m. That area is along I-17.

When officers got there, they found 33-year-old Nicasio Yzagere inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

An investigation found that Yzagere got into an argument with the shooter over noise. Both men came out of their homes with a gun and the argument escalated violently.

The shooter has not been identified. He is not facing any charges as of now and is cooperating with officers.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

