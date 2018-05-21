PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced a decision Monday to sentence a man to death for killing his pregnant girlfriend and intentionally setting their apartment on fire in 2012.

According to MCAO, the sentence came after a jury found 27-year-old Dwandarrius Robinson guilty on two counts of murder and one count of arson. His girlfriend, 21-year-old Shaniqua Hall, was 9 months pregnant.

"The callous and inhumane killing of his girlfriend and their unborn child is the worst example of a man utterly failing those who counted on him for love and support," Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery read. "The jury’s verdict accurately and properly imposes the death penalty as a just and proportionate punishment for these despicable crimes."

Robinson called 911 on July 18, 2012 and told police he came home to find his apartment on fire and he was not sure if his girlfriend was inside, MCAO said. Firefighters found Hall’s body bound with duct tape. A rag was shoved down her throat and she was handcuffed inside the couple’s bedroom. Investigators found the fire was intentionally set and an accelerant had been used.

The jury found there were seven aggravating factors in this case making Robinson eligible of consideration for the death penalty, according to a MCAO press release.

